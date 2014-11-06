 
 

OECD Environment Working Papers

This series is designed to make available to a wider readership selected studies on environmental issues prepared for use within the OECD. Authorship is usually collective, but principal authors are named. The papers are generally available only in their original language English or French with a summary in the other if available.
 

Public Financial Institutions and the Low-carbon Transition

Five Case Studies on Low-Carbon Infrastructure and Project Investment You or your institution have access to this content

Author(s):
Ian Cochran1, 2, Romain Hubert2, Virginie Marchal1, Robert Youngman1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

  • 2: CDC Climat Research, France

06 Nov 2014
Public financial institutions (PFIs) are well-positioned to act as a key leverage point for governments’ efforts to mobilise private investment in low-carbon projects and infrastructure. The study identifies the tools, instruments and approaches used by five PFIs to directly support and scale-up domestic private sector investment in sustainable transport, energy-efficiency and renewable energy in OECD countries. Between 2010-2012, these five institutions – Group Caisse des Dépôts in France, KfW Bankengruppe in Germany, the UK Green Investment Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development – have provided over 100 billion euros of equity investment and financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable transport projects. They use both traditional and innovative approaches to link low-carbon projects with finance through enhancing access to capital; facilitating risk reduction and sharing; improving the capacity of market actors; and shaping broader market practices and conditions.
investment, energy efficiency, climate change, low-carbon, public financial institutions, renewable energy, climate finance, infrastructure
