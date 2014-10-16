You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Environment Working Papers / Inducing Private Finance for Renewable Energy Projects
OECD Environment Working Papers
Inducing Private Finance for Renewable Energy Projects
Evidence from Micro-Data
- Author(s):
- Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez1, Ivan Haščič1, Nick Johnstone1, Jérôme Silva1, Antoine Ferey2
- 1: OECD, France
- 2: ENSAE-ParisTech, France
- 16 Oct 2014
- No.:
- 67
- Pages:
- 42
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jxvg0k6thr1-en
- Keywords:
- investment, finance, policy instrument choice, renewable energy, technology deployment
- JEL Classification:
- G3: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance
- H23: Public Economics / Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / Externalities ; Redistributive Effects ; Environmental Taxes and Subsidies
- L94: Industrial Organization / Industry Studies: Transportation and Utilities / Electric Utilities
- O3: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights
- Q42: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Alternative Energy Sources
- Q48: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Government Policy
- Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming
- Q55: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Technological Innovation
- Q58: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Government Policy