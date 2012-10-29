You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Economics Department Working Papers / Unleashing Business Innovation in Canada
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Unleashing Business Innovation in Canada
- Alexandra Bibbee1
- 29 Oct 2012
- Keywords:
- multifactor productivity, intellectual property rights, patents, venture capital, R&D tax credits, entrepreneurship, research and development, intangibles, academic research grants, technology transfer, productivity, innovation, business taxes, angel investing, competition, vouchers, subsidies
- JEL Classification:
- H25: Public Economics / Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / Business Taxes and Subsidies
- I23: Health, Education, and Welfare / Education and Research Institutions / Higher Education ; Research Institutions
- O31: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Innovation and Invention: Processes and Incentives
- O32: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Management of Technological Innovation and R&D
- O34: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Intellectual Property and Intellectual Capital
- O38: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Government Policy