OECD Economics Department Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-1973 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18151973
The views expressed in these papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the OECD or of the governments of its member countries.
Restructuring Welfare Spending in Slovenia
- Author(s):
- Rafal Kierzenkowski1
- 14 June 2013
- Keywords:
- Slovenia, long-term care, fiscal consolidation, pension system, health, education, in-kind benefits, sustainability, welfare spending, cash transfers
- JEL Classification:
- H62: Public Economics / National Budget, Deficit, and Debt / Deficit ; Surplus
- I18: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Government Policy ; Regulation ; Public Health
- I28: Health, Education, and Welfare / Education and Research Institutions / Government Policy
- I38: Health, Education, and Welfare / Welfare, Well-Being, and Poverty / Government Policy ; Provision and Effects of Welfare Programs
- J14: Labor and Demographic Economics / Demographic Economics / Economics of the Elderly ; Economics of the Handicapped ; Non-Labor Market Discrimination
- J26: Labor and Demographic Economics / Demand and Supply of Labor / Retirement ; Retirement Policies
- J65: Labor and Demographic Economics / Mobility, Unemployment, Vacancies, and Immigrant Workers / Unemployment Insurance ; Severance Pay ; Plant Closings