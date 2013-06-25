 
 

Belgium: Enhancing the Cost Efficiency and Flexibility of the Health Sector to Adjust to Population Ageing You or your institution have access to this content

Stéphane Sorbe1
25 June 2013
Belgium has a good record in delivering accessible care, but adaptation to population ageing will be complicated by the fragmentation of responsibilities in the healthcare system and a strong reliance on government regulations. The organisation of the system could be rationalised by giving sickness funds a more active role as promoters of cost-efficiency, better aligning the incentives of the different levels of government and focussing on medium-term budgeting. At the level of care providers, better information flows and incentive structures could facilitate addressing practice and efficiency variations and supplier-induced demand. This notably involves completing the shift to pathology-based budgets in hospitals, more capitation in the remuneration of doctors and measures to tackle the high spending on drugs. Once incentives for cost-efficiency are in place, a shift towards a more demand-driven system could be encouraged by phasing out over-prescriptive hospital regulations. In addition, relative remunerations of doctors should be revised regularly to ensure an adequate supply per specialty. In long-term care, home care, which is generally cost-efficient, could be further encouraged by giving more autonomy to patients to organise their care. This Working Paper relates to the 2013 OECD Economic Survey of Belgium (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/belgium).
Keywords:
health, long-term care, pharmaceuticals, Belgium, sickness funds, hospital, population ageing
JEL Classification:
  • H51: Public Economics / National Government Expenditures and Related Policies / Government Expenditures and Health
  • I11: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Analysis of Health Care Markets
  • I13: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Health Insurance, Public and Private
  • I18: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Government Policy ; Regulation ; Public Health
 
