OECD Economics Department Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-1973 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18151973
The views expressed in these papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the OECD or of the governments of its member countries.
Assessing the Efficiency of Welfare Spending in Slovenia with Data Envelopment Analysis
- Author(s):
- Matevz Hribernik1, Rafal Kierzenkowski2
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development, Slovenia
- 2: OECD, France
-
- 14 June 2013
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 1058
- Pages:
- 29
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5k44v5373q0q-en
- Keywords:
- health, efficiency, PISA, welfare spending, OECD, data envelopment analysis, public administration, Slovenia, secondary education
- JEL Classification:
- C14: Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / Econometric and Statistical Methods and Methodology: General / Semiparametric and Nonparametric Methods: General
- H83: Public Economics / Miscellaneous Issues / Public Administration ; Public Sector Accounting and Audits
- I18: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Government Policy ; Regulation ; Public Health
- I28: Health, Education, and Welfare / Education and Research Institutions / Government Policy
- I38: Health, Education, and Welfare / Welfare, Well-Being, and Poverty / Government Policy ; Provision and Effects of Welfare Programs