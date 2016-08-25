You are here: Home / Papers / West African Papers / Climate Impacts in the Sahel and West Africa
West African Papers
- ISSN:
- 2414-2026 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/24142026
Also available in French
Climate Impacts in the Sahel and West Africa
The Role of Climate Science in Policy Making
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlsmktwjcd0-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/development/climate-impacts-in-the-sahel-and-west-africa_5jlsmktwjcd0-en
- Author(s):
- Kirsty Lewis1, Carlo Buontempo1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: Met Office UK, Hadley Centre, United Kingdom
-
- 25 Aug 2016
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 2
- Pages:
- 20
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jlsmktwjcd0-en
- Keywords:
- climate science, West Africa, climate projections, climate variability, climate change
- JEL Classification:
- Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming
- Q58: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Government Policy